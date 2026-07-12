Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: H2H, where to watch, and all you need to know ahead of Wimbledon final

London:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing Wimbledon 2026. World number one Jannik Sinner will be taking on world number two Alexander Zverev at the Centre Court in London on July 12th. It is worth noting that both stars have been in brilliant form and will hope to maintain their momentum as well.

It is worth noting that Sinner will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Novak Djokovic. While many anticipated an intriguing battle between the two stars, Sinner managed to register a straight-sets win over the Serbian legend and made his way into yet another Wimbledon final.

As for Alexander Zverev, the German star defeated Great Britain’s Arthur Fery in the semi-final as he booked his berth in the summit clash of the tournament. He registered a win in straight sets as well, taking himself to the final and booking a game against Sinner.

Coming into the tournament fresh on the back of his first-ever Grand Slam victory, Zverev will look to approach the game against Sinner with confidence and give it his all. Over the years, Sinner has established himself as one of the best players in world tennis on grass and he would look to put in his best show against Zverev as well.

Head-to-head record

It is interesting to note that Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have taken on each other across all ATP competitions 14 times, and Sinner is the one leading the tie with 10 wins to his name, with Zverev having registered four wins.

Where to watch details

When will the Wimbledon men’s final be held?

The clash between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be held at the Centre Court in London on July 12th

Where to watch the Wimbledon 2026 men’s final on TV?

The final clash between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the Wimbledon 2026 men’s final online?

Fans in India can stream the final clash between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev on the SonyLIV app and website.

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