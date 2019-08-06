Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
Wayne Rooney set for England return, could land role as player-coach at Derby County

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney could land his first coaching role, as he has arrived in England over a potential move to Derby County.

Derby Published on: August 06, 2019 18:40 IST
Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney could land his first coaching role, as he has arrived in England over a potential move to Derby County.

Wayne Rooney is closing in on a return to England as player-coach at second-tier side Derby County from January and leaving DC United at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Derby owner Mel Morris told reporters outside the team's ground in northern England that "we are confident" of signing the 33-year-old former England captain, who flew in from Washington overnight.

Morris told broadcaster Sky Sports "we heard Wayne was obviously looking to come back to the U.K."

The MLS season ends by November.

Morris says "he wants to finish the season there. ... He will join in January if we can get the deal done."

Rooney, who is the record goal scorer for Manchester United and England, joined DC United from Everton in 2018. The striker retired from international duty in 2017.

