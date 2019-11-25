Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Kylian Mbappe backs Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe backs Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or

PSG and French star Kylian Mbappe has said that Lionel Messi has been the best player of the year and should win the award.

IANS IANS
Paris Published on: November 25, 2019 18:55 IST
lionel messi, kylian mbappe, mbappe ballon d'or, messi ballon d'or, lionel messi ballon d'or, ballon
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

PSG and French star Kylian Mbappe has said that Lionel Messi has been the best player of the year and should win the award.

PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappe said that Argentine great Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or. The 32-year-old Messi helped Barcelona to the Spanish league title in 2018/19, scoring 51 goals across all competitions.

Messi is thus one of the front runners for the coveted title, which he has won five times, four of which came on the trot from 2009 to 2012. It is the joint most number of times that a player has won the title -- a record he holds with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked about who he thinks is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, Mbappe, who himself is a contender, told German magazine Der Spiegel, "Messi. In individual terms, he was the best this year."

The 20-year-old is widely touted as one of the players who is a potential future winner of the Ballon d'Or. He finished sixth at the The Best FIFA Awards earlier this year, which Messi won.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySuspended Indian archers bag recurve bronze, medal assured in compound event Next StoryISL 2019/20: With two suspensions, unbeaten FC Goa take on Jamshedpur  