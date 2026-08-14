Alejandro Garnacho explains reasons to join Aston Villa on loan after just one season at Chelsea

New Delhi:

It has been a rough couple of seasons for Alejandro Garnacho in the Premier League. In the 2024-25 season, the Argentina youngster played 58 matches for Manchester United, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10. However, his relationship with then-United manager Ruben Amorim broke down as he was no longer in the plans. It resulted in Garnacho joining Chelsea in the following season.

It was supposed to be a new start for the winger. However, Garnacho failed to impress again, scoring just eight goals and assisting four times in 43 matches he played. Chelsea were clearly unhappy with the service and once new manager Xabi Alonso arrived, Garnacho was reduced to a sporadic player. Thus, when Aston Villa offered to have him on loan, neither Chelsea nor the player hesitated much.

Speaking about his decision to switch, Garnacho explained the need to rediscover the form that he once showed at United. He revealed to have a chat with Villa manager Unai Emery, who made him feel valued and he believes that the positive environment will make him a better footballer.

"I was looking for a club where I could regain my confidence and rediscover the form I had during my early years at Manchester United and I got a call from Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. I had a conversation with him, and he made me feel valued. He explained his vision for the team and how I could fit into his system,” Garnacho said on JioStar.

“That gave me the belief I needed to make this move to Aston Villa. He has given me the confidence to be here and help the team achieve something special. The style of play suits me, and I think I can bring energy, creativity, and goals to the attack. I want to repay the faith shown in me by working hard every day and giving my best on the pitch. This is a fresh start, and I'm determined to make it count,” he added.

No minutes in Super Cup final

Emery didn’t use Garnacho in Aston Villa’s UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain. He is currently dealing with a minor injury and the club believed it was ideal to rest him. The England club eventually suffered a 2-1 defeat in the summit clash in Salzburg.

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