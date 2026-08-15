Premier League announce multiple changes to rules ahead of new season

London:

English football is set for one of its biggest sets of law changes in years. The 2026-27 season is set to bring measures aimed at reducing delays and increasing the amount of time the ball is in play.

Notably, the rules will apply across English football, beginning with the EFL season and Sunday’s Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City before extending to the Premier League and lower levels. For the time being, VAR will remain an exception outside competitions using the technology.

Meanwhile, the changes follow their introduction at the World Cup, where the ball was in play for 58 minutes and 16 seconds this summer, representing 60.43% of match time. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the figure was 58 minutes and three seconds, or 56.86%.

What changes were made?

Among the most significant measures are five-second countdowns for delayed goal-kicks and throw-ins. Referees will signal when the countdown begins and failure to restart in time can result in possession being awarded to the opposition. A goalkeeper taking too long over a goal-kick could also see the opposing side awarded a corner.

Substitutions will face tighter controls. Players leaving the pitch have 10 seconds to do so at the nearest point. If they exceed that limit, their replacement must wait at least a minute before entering, potentially leaving the team temporarily with 10 players.

Middlesbrough’s Will Lankshear became the first player punished under the new substitution rule during the Carabao Cup after taking too long to leave the pitch against Wrexham. “I didn't know!” the former Tottenham player said after the game.

On the other hand, players who require treatment after causing the referee to stop play must now leave the pitch for one minute, up from 30 seconds. The measure also covers situations where a player does not request treatment but has caused the stoppage.

Goalkeeper injuries will receive particular attention. If a goalkeeper requests treatment, a coach-selected outfield player must leave for one minute, with only 10 seconds allowed to identify that player to the fourth official.

The laws also clarify handball situations following goal-kicks. Once a goalkeeper or a defender kicks the ball, the restart is considered complete. A defender handling it can concede a penalty, while a goalkeeper’s handball can result in an indirect free-kick for a backpass. VAR trials will additionally cover second-yellow-card dismissals, certain attacking fouls before set-pieces and cases of mistaken identity.

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