Mikel Arteta fires warning shots at his competitors after dominant win in Community Shield final

London:

The Community Shield final saw defending Premier League champions Arsenal take on Manchester City. The two sides met at Wembley in London for the clash on August 16th, and it was Arsenal who came out on top with a brilliant performance.

It is worth noting that Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring with a goal in just 24 seconds, with Kai Havertz doubling the lead and skipper Martin Ødegaard scoring the third goal of the game as Arsenal went on to register a 3-0 victory, blowing City away in the clash.

After the game, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta took centre stage and hailed Arsenal’s performance in the game, sending warning shots to his competitors and claiming that they are once again coming for all the titles.

“I am obviously extremely happy with the performance, the result and winning the first trophy. We talked about the desire we have to start the season and to show ourselves how much we want it and I saw a lot of positive things against a top opponent. I’m very impressed in the manner that we played, in the manner that we competed. That’s the standard for us. If we drive the standards at this level, I’m sure that we’re going to be really, really competitive,” Arteta said after the game.

Martin Odegaard reflected on the win as well

After a stellar performance in the final, Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard also came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the game, heaping praise on his team for the showing that they put in against City.

“We played some brilliant football. [It was a] great performance and a great way to start the season. I always want to help the team as much as possible with goals and assists. I want to score more goals. We showed our level today. We’ve shown we’re ready. We’re serious and we want to do it again. We want to attack it. We want to do it again. When you get a taste of how nice it is you want to do it again. We want to win everything,” Odegaard said.

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