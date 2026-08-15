'Going through pain': Inter Miami head coach gives crucial update on Lionel Messi's availability

New Delhi:

The news of the passing of Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, has taken world football by storm. It is worth noting that Jorge Messi passed away after battling health issues at the age of 68, with Messi even releasing a statement expressing his sorrow over the same.

With the news going around, fans have also wondered when Messi will take centre stage on a football field next. It is interesting to note that Inter Miami are slated to take on Nashville in the MLS (Major League Soccer) next, and many have wondered whether or not Messi will play in the clash.

On the same note, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos took centre stage and talked about Messi’s situation. He opined that the situation needs to be assessed step by step as the legendary Argentine footballer is going through immense pain.

“I think Messi’s situation has to be approached step by step, because he is going through profound pain, and that does not disappear overnight. In moments like this, silence is often the most appropriate response. Silence, calm and peace can help him find the right moment,” Hoyos told the reporters.

“Our role is to support him and stand by him within that silence, which I believe can be an ally until he feels ready. He is truly a wonderful person and comes from a wonderful family, and I want to make that clear because people like that are rare in the world,” he said.

The Messi family released a statement after Jorge’s passing

After the passing of Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi came forward and talked about it. Releasing a statement, Messi expressed his sorrow and opened up on how his father supported him through thick and thin and even hinted at not playing football anymore.

“Pa, I still can't believe you're gone. It's very hard for me to imagine that I'm not going to see you anymore, that we're not going to talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that it's for the best, but you have gone too early. We still had a lot to enjoy together,” Messi posted on Instagram.

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