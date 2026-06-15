Neeraj Chopra set to make competitive return at Doha Diamond League

New Delhi:

In a major development, India's star Javelin athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to make his return at the upcoming Doha Diamond League on June 19. The double Olympic medallist has not competed professionally since finishing eighth at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last year.

It is worth noting that Neeraj Chopra had suffered a back injury in Tokyo, and the injury was delaying his comeback. With his recovery complete, Neeraj will be looking to put in his best performance at the Doha Diamond League.

His comeback has been confirmed just a day after the AFI (Athletics Federation of India) added him to the Commonwealth Games 2026 squad as well. “Neeraj has recovered, and he is ready to compete in the next few days. He asked us to add him, and we expect him to play in a few meets this month,” the AFI selection committee’s Adille Sumariwalla was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

As for his previous performance, Neeraj Chopra competed at the World Championships in Japan, where he failed to finish on the podium. He was knocked out of the finals after registering a throw of 84.93m, finishing in eighth place.

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What will be the set list at the Doha Diamond League?

It is interesting to note that the likes of Curtis Thompson, Anderson Peters, and Julius Yego will be competing in the Doha Diamond League. The event will be held on June 19, with the Javelin event all set to kick off at 11:14 PM IST. The likes of Julian Weber and reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem will not be participating in the event.

With Neeraj making his comeback, it could be interesting to see how the star man fares in the event. With the Diamond League marking his much-awaited comeback, many fans will be looking forward to his performance.

Doha Diamond League list:

1. Neeraj Chopra (India)

2. Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

3. Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)

4. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

5. Anderson Peters (Grenada)

6. Curtis Thompson (USA)

7. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

8. Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

9. Julius Yego (Kenya)

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