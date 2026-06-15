Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve huge T20I record after Pakistan rout

New Delhi:

India star all-rounder Deepti Sharma achieved quite a few milestones during her epic bowling outing against Pakistan at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After India made a strong 170/6, the Women in Blue choked the Pakistani side with a web of spin to register a thumping 64-run win.

India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a marvellous win, defeating Pakistan for the seventh time in the Women's T20 World Cups. Deepti was the cornerstone of the 64-run win as she scalped 5/10 in her four overs. She stitched a web of spin to dismantle Pakistan and create several records on her way. Deepti has become the first Indian to have scalped multiple five-wicket hauls in the Women's T20Is and just the sixth among full member teams.

Multiple 5-fers in Women’s T20I (FM teams):

3 - Anisa Mohammed (WI)

2 - Shabnim Ismail (SA)

2 - Arlene Kelly (IRE)

2 - Sune Luus (SA)

2 - Nahida Akter (BAN)

2 - Deepti Sharma (IND)

She also created the record for the best figures for India in T20 World Cups, beating Renuka Singh Thakur's 5/15 during the 2023 World Cup clash against England. She is only the third Indian to have scalped a fifer in the tournament with Priyank Roy being the third cricketer to have done so.

Best Bowling Fig for INDW in T20WC

5/10 – Deepti Sharma vs PAK (2026)

5/15 – Renuka Singh vs ENG (2023)

5/16 – Priyanka Roy vs PAK (2009)

4/12 – Diana David vs SL (2010)

4/19 – Poonam Yadav vs AUS (2020)

Deepti reflected on her performance and stated that picking the fifer was really special for her. "It's difficult to pick one moment because everything I was able to do in this game was special, but I'll go with the five-wicket haul," Deepti told JioStar.

"It's very rare in an ICC tournament to pick up a fifer and end up winning the game for your team. When the first drinks break happened, the discussion was about stepping up a little because we know the quality of talent and players we have in our side.

"Even if you go for runs in one over, it doesn't matter because you'll get a chance to make a comeback in the next. Everyone stayed positive, and the same message was passed on to every bowler, to stay on their toes, focus on what they could do better in the next over, and forget what happened in the previous one."