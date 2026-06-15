Iran reach US for FIFA World Cup 2026 after peace deal agreement; what can be next for them?

New Delhi:

The Iranian team reached the United States of America on Sunday, June 15, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles. The touch landed on US soil just after a peace deal between the US and Iran was agreed.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, has been a challenging one for Iran due to the politics and pressure involved. Iran captain Mehdi Taremi spoke about the 'tension' he felt right from the team's arrival for the World Cup. "I have felt the tension from the first moment we arrived at this World Cup," Taremi said through an interpreter.

"At any tournament when there is tension, we won't have the same beautiful experience we always talk about with peace and joy...I know it wasn't just us. I know several countries had visa problems and changes with training camps. Before we arrived, the feeling, the sensation people always have, how they look forward to the World Cup, I think this time maybe they haven't had the same feeling."

Iran forced to change base, faced visa issues

Iran were originally scheduled to have their training camp in Tucson, Arizona, a US state. But they had to change their base to Baja California in Mexico. As reported, they faced visa problems, and the team had accused the US of denying visas to "integral" members of their team.

Team Melli also wanted all of its group stage matches outside the US, a demand that was rejected by FIFA, citing logistics and contracts. All three of their league stage matches are set to take place in the US.

What's next for Iran?

As reported, the Iranian players met with a small group of anti-regime protestors while they were training on Sunday. A few protesters flocked near the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday as they criticised the Iranian government through the banners they carried.

Iran are likely to meet with such hard visuals during their time in the US. The so-called Tehrangeles area in Southern California is stacked with families and people who left Iran after the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s. This can lead to those Iranians supporting against their team, something which Taremi and Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei are aware of. "We play for every Iranian, be it in the diaspora or in Iran," Taremi said. "People have different opinions, but we are here to unite people, and we will try to bring joy to all Iranians wherever they live. We do not get involved in politics. We are here to play football."

Then there is also the possibility of the pre-revolutionary Iran flags being waved during the World Cup matches. FIFA has banned the presence of such flags, but a Californian non-profit dedicated to advocating for Iranian people and their freedom of expression, the Institute for Voices of Liberty, has filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court challenging the decision.

The hearing for the same is set to take place hours before the kick-off between Iran's opener against New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST on June 16.

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