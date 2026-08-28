Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing Zurich event, which Rumesh wins with 92.07m

New Delhi:

Neeraj Chopra has secured a place in the six-man Diamond League Finals despite appearing at only two of the five qualifying meetings this season. The two-time Olympic medallist accumulated 12 points to finish sixth in the men’s javelin standings, earning a berth for the season-ending competition in Brussels on September 4 and 5. Overall, he missed three meetings, including Thursday’s event in Zurich.

Notably, Neeraj’s qualification was confirmed after the Zurich meeting, where Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced the standout performance. The Commonwealth Games champion sent his final throw to 92.07m, the second-longest effort of his career. His personal best remains the 92.62m throw recorded at the Rome Diamond League in June.

Pathirage dominated the qualification table with 39 points from five appearances. He has won four of those meetings, with his only exception coming in Rabat, where he finished second with 85.97m.

The 23-year-old also topped the Zurich competition from the outset. His second attempt travelled 88.23m before he improved to 89.90m with his third. He saved his biggest effort for the final round, crossing the 92m mark. His performance in the entire season has been commendable, as the Sri Lanka-born athlete surpassed 90m in 2026 and recorded seven throws beyond 88m, including five over 89m.

How has Neeraj’s season been?

Neeraj began his Diamond League campaign in Doha, where 85.69m placed him fourth. He then registered his season-best 88.05m in Lausanne on August 21, finishing second.

On the other hand, Diamond League qualification is based on points collected across the series. The top eight finishers at each meeting receive between eight and one point, while the six highest totals advance to the final. If athletes finish level on points, their best legal throw of the season determines the ranking.

Anderson Peters finished second in Zurich with a season-best 86.93m, while Poland’s Dawid Wegner took third with 85.16m. Julius Yego’s 81.66m was enough for fifth and secured his qualification. Alongside Neeraj and Pathirage, Peters, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, Curtis Thompson and Yego completed the six qualifiers.

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