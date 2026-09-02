Lakshya Sen suffers another early exit, knocked out of opening round of China Masters; Kidambi progresses

New Delhi:

Lakshya Sen's difficult run continued at the China Masters in Shenzhen as the Indian was eliminated in the opening round by Canada's Victor Lai on Wednesday. The 2021 World Championships bronze medallist never recovered after a promising start and lost 14-21, 7-21 in 38 minutes. Lai, who is ranked ninth in the world, controlled the match for long periods and punished Sen's errors to complete a comfortable straight-games victory.

Notably, Sen had made the ideal beginning, opening a 4-0 advantage, but Lai soon found his rhythm. The Canadian's defence frustrated the Indian, who struggled to break down the rallies and began taking greater risks. The pressure only intensified as Sen repeatedly missed towards the backhand sideline. Lai used those mistakes to establish control and finished the opening game 21-14.

There was no recovery for Sen after the interval. Lai continued to extend rallies and absorb his opponent's attacks, while Sen's frustration became more visible. The Indian fell 4-11 behind and was unable to close the gap. As Sen attempted to force his way back, further unforced errors helped Lai move closer to the finish. The Canadian sealed the second game 21-7 and ended Sen's campaign at the first hurdle.

The result also strengthened Lai's advantage in their head-to-head record. He has now beaten Sen three times in four meetings. Sen's only victory in the rivalry came at the All England Championships in March. On the other hand, the defeat comes after another disappointing early departure at the World Championships held at home.

Kidambi Srikanth beats Chi Yu Jen

Kidambi Srikanth gave India's singles campaign a boost by reaching the second round. The 2021 World Championships silver medallist defeated Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen 21-16, 21-15 in his opening match. Srikanth remained in control across both games and completed the win without dropping a game.

India also advanced in mixed doubles, with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beating Thailand's Tonnakorn Saeheng and Tonnicha Saeheng 21-8, 21-9.

More Indian players were scheduled to begin their campaigns later on Wednesday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will compete in men's doubles, while Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag will feature in women's singles.

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