Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games, Diamond League final, explains reason

New Delhi:

Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 campaign has come to an early end after the Olympic champion suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during training, ruling him out of the upcoming Asian Games and Diamond League final. Chopra confirmed the decision after consulting his doctor and team, bringing his season to a close soon after he appeared to have rediscovered his form at the Lausanne Diamond League.

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season,” Chopra posted on Instagram.

The injury comes shortly after Chopra produced his best throw of the season in Lausanne. He finished second with an effort of 88.05m, falling just nine centimetres short of Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who topped the charts with an 88.14m throw.

How has Chopra’s season been?

Chopra had competed in only two other events in 2026 before the Lausanne meeting. He finished fourth at the Doha Diamond League and second at the Commonwealth Games, but failed to cross 86m in either event. His latest performance had offered signs that the Indian star was beginning to find consistency after a difficult stretch.

However, the ankle injury has now forced him to abandon the remainder of his campaign and miss one of the marquee competitions of the year. It’s a major setback for India’s athletics contingent, to say the least. Meanwhile, Chopra acknowledged the disappointment but said his priority had shifted towards recovery.

“It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support,” he added.

The 2026 setback comes after Chopra established himself as one of India’s leading sporting figures. He won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 before adding a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

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