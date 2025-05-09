Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed amid ongoing tensions between India-Pakistan After the IPL 2025, the Neeraj Chopra Classic became the latest sports event to be postponed amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The event was set to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

New Delhi:

In yet another major development amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Neeraj Chopra Classic, also known as the NC Classic, is a one-day javelin throw meet that is also classified as a World Athletics ‘A’ category event. The elite event was pencilled in to be held on May 24 at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, due to the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the event has been postponed as well. Neeraj Chopra took to social media to announce the postponement.

“In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority,” Neeraj Chopra posted.

“We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standings firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind,” the post added.