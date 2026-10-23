India sweeps men's Javelin podium at Para Asian Games 2026; Sumit Antil wins gold

New Delhi:

India secured all three medals in the men's javelin throw F42–F44/F61–F64 final at the Para Asian Games 2026. Sumit, who competes in the T64 category and receives support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), produced a best effort of 72.46 metres to win the gold medal by finishing with 1,112 points.

Mahendra Gurjar earned silver with 59.03 metres and 1,066 points, while Sandip Sanjay Sargar completed the Indian sweep with bronze after recording 64.48 metres for 1,006 points.

Notably, both Gurjar and Sargar set new Games records in their respective classifications. Gurjar achieved the mark in the T42 category, while Sargar established the new record in T44, adding further significance to India's performance in the combined event.

The result continued Sumit's strong record at the continental competition. At the 2022 Asian Para Games, he won gold with a world-record throw of 73.29 metres. Pushpendra took bronze at that edition with 62.06 metres, while Sandeep finished fourth after registering 61.84 metres.

More medals for India

India's wider campaign at the 2026 Games has featured podium finishes across several disciplines, including para-athletics, para-badminton, para-archery and shooting para sport.

In archery, Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi secured gold medals in the men's recurve events. Para-badminton also contributed to India's gold-medal tally, with Nitesh Kumar and Naveen Sivakumar winning titles, alongside the women's doubles combination of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi.

Athletics provided another gold through Sandeep, who won the men's 400-metre T64 event. In shooting para sport, Mona Agarwal finished first in the women's R8 50-metre rifle three positions SH1 competition.

Indian competitors also collected silver and bronze medals in athletics, badminton, swimming and table tennis. Several athletes finished fourth or fifth in their respective events, contributing to the country's overall participation across the multi-sport competition.

The men's javelin result stood out as a complete Indian podium finish, with Sumit's winning distance securing the top position and Gurjar and Sargar adding two more medals. Their performances gave India a clean sweep in the event while bringing new Games records in the T42 and T44 categories.

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