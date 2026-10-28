Three-time para Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav dies by suicide, consumed poison

S Satyanarayana, head coach of the Indian para-athletics team, confirmed the news, expressing grief over the athlete’s death. He said he had learnt about the incident but that Yadav’s body was still at the hospital.

"Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened,” Satyanarayana said.

Was under distress due to doping suspension

The 42-year-old athlete, who competed in the F55 category, was reportedly experiencing emotional distress after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this month due to a doping suspension. However, the exact circumstances and reasons behind his death have not yet been established.

Satyanarayana said he could not speculate on the specific reasons behind the tragedy, adding that athletes must learn to navigate both success and setbacks. He described Yadav’s death as deeply unfortunate.

The doping fiasco

In October 2023, six days before he was scheduled to leave for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted an out-of-competition test on Neeraj Yadav in Bengaluru. His sample reportedly tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid.

Yadav strongly challenged the findings during the anti-doping proceedings and reportedly sought DNA testing of the sample to prove his innocence. He was subsequently placed under provisional suspension, which remained in effect and prevented him from competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in October 2026.

According to Indian para-athletics head coach S Satyanarayana, missing the 2026 Games dealt a significant emotional and financial blow to Yadav. The absence meant losing a chance to compete for medals, along with potential government cash awards and stable employment opportunities often linked to sporting achievements.

Yadav was among India’s accomplished para-athletes, having won three gold medals at the Asian Para Games. He claimed the javelin throw title at the 2018 edition in Jakarta before securing gold medals in both the javelin and discus events at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou.

Diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven, Yadav initially pursued wheelchair tennis before switching to para-athletics. He subsequently established himself on the international stage through his performances in seated field events.

Yadav competed in the F55 classification, which includes seated throwing events such as the shot put, discus and javelin.

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