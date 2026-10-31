'A new journey began yesterday': J&K CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan, couple share photos

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan have shared photographs on social media, announcing a new chapter in their relationship. Abdullah posted on X, "A new journey began yesterday", while Razdan wrote, "It's done bro", tagging him in her post.

The posts drew attention both for the personal announcement and the public profiles of the two. Abdullah is the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a senior National Conference leader, while Razdan is an award-winning journalist known for her reporting on national politics and international affairs. The couple's posts do not provide further details about the ceremony.

Omar Abdullah's previous marriage

The announcement comes after Abdullah's marriage to Payal Abdullah was dissolved by the Supreme Court in July 2026, following a settlement reached through mediation. The two married in September 1994 and had been living separately since 2009. They have two sons, Zahir and Zamir.

Abdullah had sought a divorce after years of legal proceedings, with his plea initially rejected by a family court and later by the Delhi High Court. The matter was referred to mediation by the Supreme Court in 2024. In July this year, the court agreed to dissolve the marriage after both sides reached an agreement and sought to withdraw their pending disputes.

Nidhi Razdan's personal life and career

Razdan was previously married to journalist, writer and storyteller Neelesh Misra. The two married in 2005 and divorced in 2007, after around two years together. Misra later married Yamini Misra. Razdan worked with NDTV for nearly 21 years, where she anchored programmes including 'Left, Right & Centre' and 'The Big Fight'. Her reporting has covered politics, elections, diplomacy and major developments in Jammu and Kashmir. She is also the author of 'Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India', published in 2017.

The couple's social media posts mark a personal milestone, shared directly with their followers. While Abdullah described it as the beginning of a "new journey", Razdan's brief message offered her own understated announcement.

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