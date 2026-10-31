'Gyanesh Kumar won't survive as the CEC': Rahul Gandhi questions 2024 poll mandate at mock Parliament

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi issued a sharp warning to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during the I.N.D.I.A bloc's mock public impeachment programme in New Delhi, alleging that the Opposition had gathered sufficient evidence against him and would ensure that he does not continue in office. Gandhi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Election Commission to undermine the voting rights of citizens and warned that the ruling party would face political consequences if it continued to back the CEC despite the allegations.

He described the Opposition's gathering, attended by MPs from both Houses of Parliament and members of the public, as a "political weapon" directed not only at Kumar but also at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others whom he accused of being involved in electoral manipulation.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

"Mr Gyanesh Kumar will not survive as the Chief Election Commissioner. We already have enough proof to make sure that this gentleman cannot survive. And if the BJP insists on keeping him after we reveal what we know, then it will be very clear what the BJP's game is," Gandhi said. He added that the gathering was much more than a meeting of opposition lawmakers and citizens. According to him, it was part of a larger political challenge to those allegedly responsible for compromising the electoral process.

"This looks like a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs, and common citizens. But actually, this is a political weapon. This is an extremely dangerous political weapon that is sitting in the garden of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and this weapon is targeted directly at every single person, starting from Mr Gyanesh Kumar, going to Mr Modi, going to Mr Shah, and every single person who has colluded to destroy the vote of the Indian people," he said.

Gandhi further warned that those holding constitutional positions could not expect to remain protected by the institutions they lead. "Remember, you will not always hide behind that institution. Remember that one day, today or tomorrow, you are going to face the representatives of the people of India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi questions legitimacy of 2024 Lok Sabha election

The Congress leader also levelled serious allegations over the revision of electoral rolls, claiming that the deletion of 13.3 crore voters had raised questions about the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi argued that the number of deleted voters was significant when compared with the margin separating the winning and opposition candidates in the general election. He claimed that the difference between the two sides was around 3 per cent, while the voters allegedly affected by deletions accounted for 15 per cent of the electorate.

"I just want to make one small point. 13.3 crore voters were deleted. That is one in every seven Indians. 15% of India's voters were deleted. In the last Lok Sabha election, these voters supposedly voted. The difference between the opposition and those who won the election was a 3% vote margin. So, the election was won by a 3% vote, and now the Election Commission itself is saying that 15% of those voters should never have voted. Which means that the Election Commission itself is stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is an illegal election, and the people who entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP people who entered the Lok Sabha, did so illegally," he said.

Gandhi's remarks amounted to an allegation that the electoral process had been compromised on a scale large enough to call the outcome into question. However, his assertion that the Election Commission had declared the 2024 Lok Sabha election illegal was his interpretation of the voter-deletion issue and not an established official declaration by the poll body.

Gandhi targets PM Modi, Shah and Election Commission officials

Escalating his attack, Gandhi said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were at the top of the political hierarchy, the Opposition would first hold officials accountable for allegedly enabling electoral manipulation.

"Mr Modi and Mr Shah might be on top. We will deal with them, but you are their instruments, and so you are our first target. So if Gyanesh Kumar thinks, or the five or seven people below him think, that immunity will save them, I would kindly suggest to them, with love and affection, to take a look at what is going on in the country. Please understand the mood of the people outside. You will see tomorrow itself. You will see tomorrow that a political weapon is going to be placed on the streets of Delhi," Gandhi said.

He also referred to the Opposition's planned public mobilisation in the national capital, saying a united opposition would demonstrate public anger over the alleged manipulation of elections. Gandhi accused the BJP of continuing to misuse central investigative agencies and other institutions to maintain its political advantage. He named the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that these agencies were being used to target political opponents.

"We will show you exactly what the mood of the people of this country is. You can continue to rig the elections. You can continue to control and allow the misuse of the CBI, the ED, and every single institution of this country. But we guarantee you that this is a temporary phenomenon," he said.

INDIA bloc's symbolic impeachment programme against CEC

The Opposition's programme was organised to publicly raise allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and question the functioning of the Election Commission. Opposition leaders have repeatedly expressed concerns over electoral roll revisions, alleged deletion of voters and the poll body's handling of elections. The event was described as a symbolic impeachment programme. It does not constitute a formal constitutional removal proceeding against the CEC. The removal of a Chief Election Commissioner is governed by a specific constitutional process, with the same manner and grounds applicable to the removal of a Supreme Court judge.

(With inputs from ANI)

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