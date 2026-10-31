'Nehru stole Sardar Patel's votes to become PM': BJP tears into Kharge, calls mock Parliament 'drama'

New Delhi:

The political face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress escalated on Saturday after BJP MP Sambit Patra accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of becoming India's first Prime Minister by allegedly sidelining Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Invoking Patel on his birth anniversary, Patra claimed that the "first instance of vote chori in independent India was committed by Nehru himself."

Patra's remarks came in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders holding a mock public impeachment demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. The BJP MP dismissed the opposition's mock Parliament exercise as political theatrics and accused the Congress of making a mockery of democratic institutions while questioning the Election Commission's credibility.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Patra said, "Today, regarding their allegation of vote theft, as Kharge ji was speaking about this issue of vote theft, I would like to tell Kharge ji: Yes, there is truth to the claim of vote theft. Vote theft did indeed take place. Today is October 31st. It is the birth anniversary of the revered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And if there was ever a vote theft in India, it was committed by the first member of the Gandhi family, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who stole the votes of prominent Congress leaders."

BJP claims Nehru denied Patel the Prime Minister's post

Patra alleged that several senior Congress leaders had backed Patel for the top post during the process of selecting the country's first Prime Minister, but Nehru eventually took the position by overriding their choice.

"Those leaders had cast their votes in a ballot box to elect Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Prime Minister. By stealing those votes, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister of the country, an unelected Prime Minister," the BJP MP said.

Patra calls I.N.D.I.A bloc's mock Parliament 'drama'

Taking aim at the Opposition's demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Patra said the Congress-led exercise was an attempt to undermine the dignity of Parliament and constitutional institutions. "The drama that the Congress party is currently staging, this 'mock parliament', is, in effect, making a mockery of the Parliament itself. Let all your speakers and participants there hear this: the very first instance of vote-stealing was committed by Nehru himself," he remarked.

BJP defends SIR process

Patra also defended the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rejecting opposition allegations that voters were being unfairly removed or excluded from voter lists. Referring to the ASDD criteria used during the revision exercise, the BJP MP said the process involved verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He claimed that the names of 13 crore people had not yet been included in the final electoral rolls across various states and sought to explain the reasons behind such cases. "The SIR process is currently ongoing. Across various states, the names of 13 crore people have not yet been included in the final electoral roll. Why is this the case? What is this 'ASDD' formula? 'A' stands for 'Absent'," Patra said.

Explaining the procedure, he said BLOs were required to visit voters' homes with enumeration forms on three occasions. If a voter could not be found during any of these visits, the individual could be marked as absent.

"There is an official known as a BLO (Booth Level Officer). The BLO is responsible for an 'enumeration form' that every individual is required to complete. The BLO visits your home three times with this form. If you are not present on any of these three occasions, you are marked as 'absent', and your name is excluded from the electoral roll. What about 'S' in 'ASDD'? It stands for 'Shifted'—permanently shifted," he said.

Patra maintained that the revision exercise followed established procedures and was intended to verify electoral records. He rejected allegations of manipulation in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter lists, accusing opposition parties of questioning the electoral process to explain their repeated defeats.

(With inputs from ANI)

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