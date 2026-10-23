Sandeep Singh, Haney clinch gold medals at Para Asian Games 2026 with stunning world record efforts

The Indian contingent has been exceptional at the Para Asian Games 2026. Consistently bringing home gold medals, India’s Sandeep Singh Mann broke the world record while competing in the men’s 400m final. Competing at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Sandeep Singh brought home the gold medal and broke the world record as well.

He registered a time of 52.28 seconds to claim the gold medal while competing in the T44, T42, and T64 classifications. He led the race right from the get-go and maintained the advantage throughout the race. It is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia's Alsana Noor had a late surge in the race, but Sandeep Singh Mann held his own and clinched the gold for India.

His gold medal win also helped India cross the 100-medal milestone at the Para Asian Games 2026 as well. Furthermore, it is interesting to note that Sandeep Singh was not the only medallist at the event, as Ajay Kumar, who was running in Lane 5, clocked an effort of 53.61 seconds, clinching the bronze medal.

Haney broke the javelin world record with a brilliant attempt

Furthermore, India’s Haney put forth an exceptional performance in the men's javelin F37/38 event. Haney went on to break the world record twice in his attempts. He first broke the world record in his fifth attempt, registering a throw of 59.72m.

He then went on to break his own record once more, registering a sixth attempt of 60.49 m to script history and clinch the gold medal in the event, taking India’s gold medal tally to 26.

Notably, the previous world record stood at 57.81m, set by China's Xia Dong in 2008. Haney defended his gold medal with an exceptional showing. Specialising in throwing events, like javelin and discus, he competes in the F37 classification.

It is worth noting that the F37 athletes are those with coordination and movement impairments associated with conditions such as hypertonia, ataxia or athetosis. He had previously won the javelin gold at the Hangzhou edition of the Para Asian Games as well.

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