'Don't teach Punjabis how to fight': Diljit Dosanjh's message at Delhi concert gets response from Dipke

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Friday, marking the commencement of his Aura India Tour 2026. During the concert, Diljit took an indirect dig at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), to which Abhijeet Dipke has since responded.

The concert drew thousands of fans, who danced energetically to the Punjabi singer's tracks. Diljit captivated the audience with his signature performance style. During the show, he also took a jab at the CJP.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say?

A video of Diljit Dosanjh is currently going viral on social media. In it, he is heard saying, "Don't teach Punjabis how to fight battles." Diljit also addressed his earlier remark, "I am just an artist, bro." Although he did not name anyone, his comments are being interpreted as a response to the criticism he received from Abhijeet Dipke.

What is the context?

The CJP had staged a protest over the NEET exam leak case. During the protest, a fan asked Diljit for his opinion on the demonstrations, to which the singer replied, "I am just an artist, brother. Keep me out of this."

Following this, Abhijeet Dipke criticised Diljit. During the CJP protest, Dipke remarked from the stage, "You have to show up, bro... otherwise, your films get banned" – a pointed reference to the controversy surrounding Diljit's film Satluj.

Diljit has now addressed the criticism during his Delhi concert. He said, "I am silent; let me remain silent." Although Diljit Dosanjh did not explicitly name the CJP or Dipke, he said, "I am an artist. I love you all. If I am choosing to remain silent, then let me stay silent. I support you all, but do not try to teach Punjabis how to fight."

Following Diljit's remarks, Abhijeet Dipke also shared his reaction.

What did Abhijeet Dipke say?

Abhijeet Dipke shared a post on his Instagram account in which he praised Diljit. He mentioned that he is a fan of the singer and has also attended his concerts.

Dipke wrote, "You have taken India to the global stage while staying connected to your roots. I have always been an admirer of your courage and integrity. I suppose your comment hurt me more because I have always held you in high regard. However, a single disagreement does not diminish the respect and love I have for you. Paaji, please consider me your younger brother and let bygones be bygones."

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh's next scheduled concert is in Indore on November 15, 2026, at C21 Estate, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. His next show after that is at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on November 21.

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