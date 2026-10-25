PV Sindhu suffers in French Open final, loses to An Se Young in three-set clash

New Delhi:

PV Sindhu suffered a three-set defeat to South Korea's An Se Young at the French Open 2026 on Sunday. She started the game strong, winning the first set, but Young recovered from a game down to claim a 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 victory and secure her third consecutive championship at the tournament.

However, it wasn’t so easy for her as the final two sets portrayed. The Indian shuttler gave the world No. 1 a stern examination, breaking through a difficult head-to-head record by taking the opening game. However, she eventually found her footing to extend her unbeaten run against Sindhu to 11 matches.

Notably, Sindhu entered the final after defeating Japan's Hina Akechi in a three-game semi-final, winning 21-10, 20-22, 21-16. Her appearance in the title clash followed her Japan Open triumph in July, with another trophy within reach in Paris. On the other hand, Young had arrived at the final on a 49-match winning streak and had progressed through the tournament without dropping a game.

How did the match progress?

The opening exchanges offered a different challenge for the South Korean. Sindhu varied her attacking angles, pressed forward at the net and looked to prevent her opponent from dictating rallies from the backcourt. The approach paid off as the Indian secured the first game 21-16, her first game victory over Young since the Badminton Asia Championships in 2023.

Young responded by improving her reading of Sindhu's shorter returns and using them to create attacking opportunities. The second game also featured a demanding 30-shot rally, which underlines the physical intensity of the contest. Sindhu also went on to save three game points, but a misplaced final shot allowed Young to close the game 21-11 and level the match.

The Indian started the deciding game with renewed aggression, establishing an 8-5 advantage. However, Young gradually reversed the situation, forcing Sindhu to cover more ground while combining precise net play with attacking smashes. She eventually completed the comeback with a 21-12 win.

For Sindhu, the final offered a competitive performance against the reigning world No. 1, but the Indian was unable to convert her early advantage into a tournament victory.

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