Indian male boxers will perform well at 2021 Olympics: Vikas Krishan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Vikas Krishan.

India will be sending a strong contingent of male boxers to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and they are capable of performing well there, says boxer Vikas Krishan.

Krishan is one of a record nine boxers who sealed qualification to the Olympics at the Asian boxing qualifiers in the year, and five of whom are men.

"We have got quite a strong team, we have got two World Championship medalists in Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik," Krishan said on SportsTiger show Building Bridge.

"You know that those guys are tough and they can beat any guy on the given day. Apart from that we have Satish Kumar who is much more experienced and we have Ashish Chaudhary and we have good guys. Our team is quite strong. It's a combination of both youth and experience. We are going to do well at the Olympics," he said.

Krishan participated in London 2012 and Rio 2016 before turning professional. He returned to the amateur fold to take another shot at the Olympics and is aiming to win gold in Tokyo.

"My aim is to win the gold medal for the country this time. I have represented [India] two times [at Olympics], but now it is the time to grab that gold." said Krishan.

"I am going to show the world how boxing is an art and how I am going to make people miss punches and then hit them back," he added.