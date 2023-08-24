India TV Sports Wrap on August 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV News Wrap

The third and final T20I between India and Ireland got washed out due to rain. The visitors led by Jasprit Bumrah, thereby, sealed the series by 2-0 margin. R Praggnanandhaa will be in focus as he locks horns against Magnus Carlsen in the tie-breaker final of Chess World Cup while Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik and Gayatri-Treesa pair to play in pre-quarters round. All that and more in our list of top trending news stories on August 24.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

All eyes on R Praggnanandhaa as he plays tie-breaker vs Carlsen in Chess World Cup final

After securing draws in the first two games, India's 18-year-old GM R Praggnanandhaa and World No.1 Magnus Carlsen will face off in the tie-breaker of the final of Chess World Cup. The winner of the mega event will be decided today.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes 5th Indian captain to win Player of the Series award in T20Is

With 3rd T20I getting washed out, India sealed the three-match series against Ireland 2-0 and Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Series award for picking four wickets in two matches. This was his second such award in the shortest format of the game.

Ambati Rayudu bags a three-ball duck in his debut CPL innings for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu got out to Pakistan bowler Salman Irshad in his debut CPL outing with the bat bagging a three-ball duck. He is the second Indian after Pravin Tambe to feature in the Caribbean Premier League.

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Chirag-Satwik pair in action in BWF World Championships

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be in action in the Round of 16 in the ongoing BWF World Championships. In Men's doubles, World No.2 Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pair will also take on Indonesia's 10th seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in Round of 16.

John Isner is retiring from tennis after the US Open

John Isner has confirmed that he will retire from professional Tennis after the upcoming US Open tournament. He was part of the longest match played in the history of the sport.

Rashid Khan nominates his name for BBL overseas drafts

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has decided to nominate his name for the upcoming BBL overseas drafts months after threatening to quit playing in the BBL post Australia's decision to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan on human rights grounds.

India's potential ICC World Cup 2023 squad members to undergo extensive fitness and medical tests at Alur

BCCI is not taking any chances with players' fitness in the lead up to the Asia Cup and the World Cup. NCA regularly conducts routine tests but BCCI is expected to add further parameters to these tests to keep a close eye on the fitness of players.

The Hundred 2023: Sophie Ecclestone injures her shoulder while training, taken to hospital

England's star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has injured her shoulder in the ongoing The Hundred. She missed the last league game of Manchester Originals and the team has been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Bhaag bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher': Surya reacts to Iyer's heartwarming post ahead of comeback

Ahead of the Asia Cup, India batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fully fit. He has been included in India's Asia Cup squad as well. Suryakumar Yadav posted a hilarious comment on Iyer's heartarming post ahead of the latter's comeback.

Lionel Messi stars for Inter Miami against MLS-leading Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi starred for Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semi-final against Cincinnati. Inter Miami came back from a two-goal deficit thanks to Messi who set up a pair of goals and eventually scored a penalty kick as his team won the penalty shootout to make it to the final.

