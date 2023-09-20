Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
  Asian Games 2023 schedule: Which Indian athletes will be in action today?

Asian Games 2023 schedule: Which Indian athletes will be in action today?

While the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 is scheduled on September 23, a few of the events have already commenced. Some of the Indian athletes in different sports will be in action today. Know in detail here...

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2023 10:23 IST
India Men's Volleyball team

The 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China are set to get underway from September 23 officially. But a few of the events have already started from September 19 (Tuesday). A total of 655 athletes from India are set to compete in the Games.

On Tuesday, Indian players competed in Volleyball and Football. While it was a tough day for the team in Football as they lost to China 1-5 in their opening group game, India's Volleyball defeated Cambodia in straight sets 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19 in pool C game.

On September 20, more Indian athletes will be in action in sporting events like rowing, volleyball, sailing, and modern pentathlon along with other sports. India has some hopes when it comes to rowing as the athletes have won 23 medals so far till date including two gold medals.

When it comes to sailing, India has won one gold, seven silver and a massive 12 bronze medals so far. It remains to be seen if these two sporting events will see the country adding more medals.

Here's the list of Indian athletes and their sporting events who will be in action today at Asian Games 2023:

Rowing

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats: Kiran and Geetanjali Gurugubelli (6:40 am).

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats: Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (6:50 am).

Men’s Double Sculls Heats: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh (7:30 am).

Women’s Four Preliminary Race: PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam, and Rukmani (8 am).

Men’s Pair Preliminary Race: Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram (8:10 am).

Men’s Single Sculls Heats: Balraj Panwar; (1 pm).

Men’s Four Heats: Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish; (1:40 pm).

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats: Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh (2:20 pm).

Men’s Eight With Coxwain: Charanjeet Singh, Dhananjay Pande, Naresh Kalwania, Neeraj, Neetish Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar (6:30 am).

Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls: Anshika Bharti and Kiran (6:30 am).

Pair Without Cox: Babu Ram and Lekh Ram (6:30 am).

Women’s Eight With Coxwain: Geetanjali Gurugubelli, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Varsha Babu, PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi, and Rukmani (12:30 pm).

Sailing (Day 1)

Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (9 am).

Modern Pentathlon (Fencing)

Mayank Chaphekar (12 pm)

Men’s Volleyball

India vs Korea (4:30 pm).

Indian Men's Volleyball Squad: Amit, Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, and Ukkrapandian Mohan.

