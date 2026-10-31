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PV Sindhu outclasses Anmol Kharb to enter second consecutive final at Hylo Open

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Published: ,Updated:

PV Sindhu defeated compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-13, 21-16 in 32 minutes to reach her second consecutive final at the Hylo Open. The Indian star will face Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in the title clash after finishing runner-up at the French Open.

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu Image Source : Getty
New Delhi:

PV Sindhu defeated compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-13, 21-16 to book her place in the women's singles final of the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Saturday. The 32-minute victory also marked her second successive final appearance after finishing runner-up at the French Open last week.

The 31-year-old, who is currently ranked eighth in the world, relied on her attacking strokes and sharp net play to overcome the challenge from the 19-year-old. Despite Anmol's attempts to disrupt her rhythm, Sindhu's experience proved decisive as she controlled proceedings in both games.

Notably, Anmol, ranked 53rd globally, entered the semifinal after securing a notable victory over world No. 21 Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals. The youngster, who was part of India's gold medal-winning squad at the 2024 Asia Team Championships, was appearing in her second Super 500 semifinal. However, facing one of India's most accomplished badminton players presented a different challenge.

The opening game initially saw Anmol take a 4-2 advantage through some effective deep returns and cross-court placements. Sindhu responded with aggressive shot-making and gradually took control of the exchanges. She eventually moved ahead 10-7 before entering the interval with an 11-9 lead.

The former world champion increased the intensity after the break, as she stretched the advantage to 15-10. Anmol then struggled to match the pace of Sindhu's attacks and a return that sailed beyond the baseline handed the senior Indian the opening game 21-13.

Anmol put up a fight in second game, but in vain

The second game offered a more competitive contest. Anmol started strongly again, moving ahead 4-2 and later taking a 9-8 lead. At 13-13, the teenager briefly threatened to take control after producing two successive attacking shots to move 15-13 ahead.

Sindhu, however, responded immediately. She brought the scores level at 15-15 before using her placement and experience to take command of the closing exchanges. A series of errors from Anmol helped Sindhu earn four match points, and she converted the opportunity with a precise return to complete the victory.

Sindhu will now face Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in Sunday's final. The 32-year-old Dane, ranked 25th in the world, reached the summit clash after defeating Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 8-21, 21-19, 28-26 in an 80-minute semifinal.

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