India complete historic Commonwealth Kabaddi double with men's and women's gold in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad :

India made history at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on October 31, with both the men's and women's teams capturing gold medals through convincing victories in their respective finals. The men's side defeated Sri Lanka 54-20, while the women secured a 35-15 triumph against Uganda to complete a memorable double on Day 9.

The two victories capped unbeaten campaigns for the Indian teams, who dominated their respective competitions and finished the championship without losing a match.

In the men's final, Aditya Shinde led India's attacking effort with 10 raid points from 14 attempts, earning a Super 10. Bharat Hooda contributed eight points, all after the interval, while Pankaj Mohite and vice-captain Naveen Kumar added six and five points respectively.

India's defensive unit was equally influential. Yogesh Dahiya completed a High 5 with five successful tackles from as many attempts, all in the opening half. The hosts also inflicted four All-Outs and did not concede a single one throughout the contest.

Sri Lanka struggled to find answers against India's defence, managing only 11 raid points. Maduwantha finished with six tackle points, but the visitors could not prevent India from establishing a 30-10 advantage at half-time. The champions eventually secured the match by a 34-point margin.

What happened in women’s final?

The women's final had a similar outcome, with captain Nidhi Sharma's team overcoming Uganda 35-15. Sakshi spearheaded the attack, collecting nine raid points from 10 attempts, while Anu and Nidhi contributed six and five, respectively.

On the other hand, Ritu and Suman strengthened India's defensive performance with four tackle points apiece. Uganda's Nakayongo Shirat scored 11 points, but received limited support from her teammates. India had already built a 22-7 advantage by half-time before completing the victory.

After the game, Sakshi, who accumulated 52 points across six matches, highlighted the importance of international competitions for the sport's development.

“I’m feeling great that I could score 9 raid points and help the team win. The atmosphere in the team is euphoric after winning the gold medal and everyone is very happy. This event was very important for Kabaddi as such International tournaments will help the growth of the sport and our young players will benefit a lot from this experience. I could see a lot of improvement in other teams from last year. I want to thank AKFI for organising such a wonderful championship,” Sakshi said.

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