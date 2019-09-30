World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani enters Javelin final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After shattering her own national record, Annu Rani entered the final of the javelin event in the World Athletics Championships.

Ace Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani on Monday smashed her own national record during the qualification round of the World Athletics Championships here on Monday to finish fifth overall and become the first Indian to reach the medal round in the women's javelin throw event at the Worlds.

Annu bettered her own national record of 62.34m set in March during the Federation Cup in Patiala by throwing the javelin to a distance of 62.43m on Monday.

The 27-year-old opened the first qualification round in Group A with a 57.05m throw before sending the iron spear to a distance of 62.43m in the second round.

She finished third in her group by throwing 60.50m in the third and final round. Annu Rani finished behind Asian Games champion Liu Shiying (63.48m) of China and Ratej Martina (62.87m) of Slovenia.

Those who touch the automatic qualifying mark of 63.50m or the 12 best performers from Group A and Group B taken together qualify for the final round, which will be held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Archana Suseentran finished last (8th) in women's 200m Heat 2, clocking 23.65s. She is out of contention for a berth in the semifinals. Anjali Devi also met the same fate as she finished 6th (out of 8) in Heat 6, clocking 52.33s.