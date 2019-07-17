Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter 2nd round at Indonesia Open

The Indian shuttlers registered victories in their first round-ties at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

Jakarta Published on: July 17, 2019 13:49 IST
The Indian shuttlers registered victories in their first round-ties at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

Top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made impressive starts to their campaign, progressing to the second round of the Indonesia Open with contrasting wins at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here Wednesday.

Rejuvenated after a month-long break from a hectic BWF schedule, Sindhu and Srikanth prevailed over Japanese shuttlers Aya Ohori and Kenta Nishimoto in women's and men's singles respectively.

Fifth seed Sindhu, who is looking for her first title of the season, staved off a challenge from Ohori with a 11-21 21-15 21-15 win, while eighth seed Srikanth, who had entered the finals at India Open this year, beat Nishimoto 21-14 21-13 in 38 minutes.

While Sindhu extended her stranglehold over Ohori with seventh straight victory, it was Srikanth's fifth win over Nishomoto, who had defeated the Indian only once in their six meetings.

While World No 5 Sindhu will face either Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt or Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin next, World No 9 Srikanth meets the winner of the clash between France's Brice Leverdez and Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus.

B Sai Praneeth, who had reached the Swiss Open final this year, bowed out of the competition after losing 15-21 21-13 10-21 to Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent, an opponent against whom he had a 2-2 head-to-head count before the match..

