On his 11th Olympic Gold medal anniversary, Abhinav Bindra makes a heartfelt wish

Former Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra has made a heartfelt wish on the 11th anniversary of his Olympic Gold Medal victory. Bindra won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle event.

Taking to Twitter, Bindra tweeted, "A year away from now I do wish that we would be busy celebrating several gold medals by our athletes. I wish them the best as they go and fight for gold medals but most importantly for their pride and self respect !"

Bindra shot a near-perfect 10.8 in his final shot of the men's 10m Air Rifle event, which secured him the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He remains the only Indian to win a gold medal in an individual event.

The shooter came close to winning another Olympic medal in the 2016 event in Rio de Janeiro, finishing fourth. He lost the shoot-off for the top-3 against Serhiy Kulish.

He retired from the sport a month after the fourth-place finish in the 2016 event.