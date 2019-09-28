Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap crashes out in semifinal in men's singles

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Parupalli Kashyap, who was India's lone challenger left in the Korea Open, has crashed out in the semifinal of the men's singles event. (Representative Image)

Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Saturday bowed out of the Korea Open after suffering a straight-games defeat in the semi-finals of the men's single event against World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan.

Kashyap, who was the only Indian left in the tournament after all the star shuttlers made early exits, lost 13-21, 15-21 in a match that lasted 40 minutes at the Incheon Airport Skydome. With the win, the Japanese extended his overall lead against Kashyap to 3-0.

The 33-year-old Indian, who had progressed to the semi-final after defeating Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 on Friday, was unable to maintain his good start in the opening game and went into the mid-game break with the score reading 7-11.

The Japanese didn't give any chance to Kashyap after the resumption and won the game 21-13.

In the second game, the Indian gave his best and tried hard to close the gap as he won six straight points to make it 9-9. However, after the points were tied at 12-12, Momota came back roaring and he first picked up five straight points to make it 17-12 and then went on to win the game 21-15.

He will now be facing Taiwan's Tien Chen Chou in the final.