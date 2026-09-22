PV Sindhu fails to impress, India women's badminton team knocked out of quarters at Asian Games 2026

New Delhi:

India’s women’s badminton team bowed out of the Asian Games 2026 after Japan secured a 3-1 victory in the quarterfinals. PV Sindhu, India’s most experienced campaigner, got off to a strong start, giving India an early advantage in the tie against Akane Yamaguchi by winning the first set 23-21. The Indian two-time Olympic medallist repeatedly fought back after falling behind, eventually edging the set after several changes in momentum.

Yamaguchi responded in the second set, taking it 21-18. Sindhu then found herself facing a sizeable deficit in the decider and could not recover. Yamaguchi led 11-4 at the interval and went on to close out the match 21-11, putting Japan ahead.

Unnati Hooda was unable to level the contest against Tomoka Miyazaki. After losing the first game 16-21, Hooda produced a strong start in the second and held an 11-4 advantage at the interval. Miyazaki, however, recovered and overturned the deficit before winning the game 21-18. Japan consequently moved within one victory of the quarterfinal win.

Treesa, Gayatri saved from embarrassment

India stayed in contention through Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. The doubles pair defeated Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in straight games, winning 21-17, 21-16. Treesa and Gayatri held an 11-8 advantage at the second-game interval and maintained their composure to keep India alive at 1-2.

The decisive fourth match saw Tanvi Sharma face Nozomi Okuhara. Tanvi lost the opening game 12-21 and entered the interval in the second game trailing 4-11. Okuhara eventually completed a 21-10 win in the second game, securing the tie for Japan.

Sindhu’s opening victory and the comeback win from Treesa and Gayatri provided India’s key moments, but Japan won three of the four matches required to advance. The hosts dominated in the matches against Unnati and Tanvi, which India had no answers for. With that, India women’s campaign in badminton came to an end at the Asian Games.

Results

India 1-3 Japan

WS1: Pusarla V Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi 23-21, 18-21, 11-21

WS2: Unnati Hooda lost to Tomoka Miyazaki 16-21, 18-21

WD1: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela beat Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto 21-17, 21-16

WS3: Tanvi Sharma lost to Nozomi Okuhara 12-21, 10-21

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