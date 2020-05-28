IOA constitutes preparation committees for 2020 Beach Games, 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Image Source : IANS IOA President Narinder Batra

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed preparation committees for this year's Beach Games to be held in Chinese city of Sanya and the Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing in 2022.

The 16-member IOA committee for Beach Games, led by Anil Agarwal, will look into all aspects regarding complete readiness of the Indian contingent for the Beach Games 2020 & 2021 and will keep IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta informed about the same.

The commitee, led by Agarwal, has Rakesh Gupta and Karan Chautala as vice-chairman; and Adille Sumariwalla, K Govindraj, Viraj Sagar Das, RN Jayprakash, M Ramasubramani, Kaushal Das, Bholanath Singh, Pramod Chandurkar, PVK Mohan, Vikram Sisodia, VK Verma, MV Sriram and RP Singh as members.

The Asian Beach Games are currently scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 5 this year.

Meanwhile, a 15-member committee, led by RK Gupta -- President of Ice Skating Association of India -- has also been formed by the IOA for the 2020 Winter Olympics. The panel consists of SM Bali as vice-chairman; Deepa Mehta as vice-chairperson; Suresh Agarwal, Harinder Singh, Abraham K Techi, Varinder Sachdeva, Balasaheb Landge, C Laltanthange, John F Kharsingh, Raj Kakati, Chand Tokas, Ashutosh Sharma, Suresh Sharma and VA Shiyad as members.

"The committee will review the current status of Winter Olympic Sports in India and submit a report to IOA President including its recommendations and suggestions required towards increased representation of India in Winter Olympics as well as realisation of medals," Batra said in the letter dated May 27.

The Winter Olympics are currently scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20, 2022 in Beijing.

