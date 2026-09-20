Varun Sanyal declared medically unfit to compete in Asian Games 2026 after attempting weight cut

In a major development, India’s star MMA fighter Varun Sanyal has been ruled out of the Asian Games 2026. It is worth noting that Sanyal was slated to compete in the men’s traditional 77 kg quarterfinal bout, among many other events. Notably, Sanyal was declared medically unfit for the competition during the weigh-in process.

It is interesting to note that Varun Sanyal passed out in the sauna and was found by a Nepal athlete. After being found, the star MMA fighter was taken to the hospital, and according to PTI, he is out of trouble now.

“Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me, and we took him to the hospital. There was not much to be worried about, so he was brought back to the cruise around 3:00 am. He is now stable and out of trouble,” MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera told PTI.

Interestingly, Varun is one of two MMA fighters representing India at the Asian Games 2026. The other fighter, Suchika Tariyal, put forth a good showing after she won her quarter-final clash to assure a medal for India and is now set to compete in the women’s 60 kg semi-final. She will hope to put in another good showing and look to reach the gold medal clash.

According to the documentation, Sanyal suffered from lightheadedness and muscle cramps 30 minutes after taking the sauna.

The IOA issued a statement on Sanyal’s situation

After Sanyal was ruled out of competing due to his condition, the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) took centre stage and stated Sanyal, where they revealed that Sanyal withdrew from the event on medical grounds, and despite taking proper rest, he did not feel his best.

"Varun Sanyal suffered from generalised cramps and body ache while in the sauna last evening in his cruise accommodation. He underwent a medical examination and precautionary blood tests, which were normal. Despite rest, the following morning, he felt not fully fit to participate in a combat sport. After consultation with his coach, he withdrew on medical grounds," the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

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