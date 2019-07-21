Indonesia Open 2019 Final: Yamaguchi outsmarts PV Sindhu to win title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yamaguchi outsmarts PV Sindhu to win title

Star badminton player P V Sindhu had to be content with a runner-up finish at the Indonesia Open after losing the title clash in straight games to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, on Sunday.

Sindhu lost the final of the BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament 15-21 16-21 to the fourth seed.

The Olympic silver medallist had come into the contest with a favourable 10-4 head-to-head record against the Japanese.

Nevertheless, it was season's best performance for the world number five Indian, who had reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open earlier.

More to follow..