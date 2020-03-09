Monday, March 09, 2020
     
Coronavirus effect: Public barred from 2020 Olympic flame lighting in Greece

Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event, Greece’s Olympic committee said Monday.

Athens Published on: March 09, 2020 22:28 IST
The Olympic Flame at Praca da Candelaria downtown Rio de
Image Source : GETTY

The Olympic Flame at Praca da Candelaria downtown Rio de Janeiro during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games 

Spectators will be kept away from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus.

Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event, Greece’s Olympic committee said Monday.

A dress rehearsal on Wednesday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic flame will also be closed to the public to comply with Greek government restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Tokyo organizing committee said it will “reduce the size of its traveling delegation as much as possible.”

Tokyo officials previously said they would not send 140 children to Greece to give the flame a send-off next week on its journey to Japan.

