21 golds, second-best ever: 10 things that went right for India at the Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent performed brilliantly at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026. Despite a subpar start to the event, the nation pulled off some exceptional performances in the latter stages of the Asian Games. It is worth noting that team India finished in fourth place in the medal standings.

The fourth-place finish included a total of 21 golds, 27 silvers, and 37 bronze medals, amounting to a total of 85 medals. The tally of 85 means that this was the Indian contingent’s second-best-ever finish at the Asian Games. The nation’s best-ever finish at the event was back in 2023, when India finished with a total of 107 medals that included 108 golds.

Furthermore, India’s third-best finish at the Asian Games came back in 2018, when the nation finished with 70 medals to its name. With the exceptional campaign at the Asian Games 2026, let us have a look at 10 things that went right for team India at the event.

1. Women power at the Asian Games

It is interesting to note that the Indian women were brilliant at the Asian Games 2026. The female representation from India surpassed the male representation when it comes to the gold medals. Notably, Indian women won 11 golds at the Asian Games 2026, whereas men won 7. However, both brought home an equal number of medals, i.e., 38.

2. India’s hockey dominance

Interestingly, India brought home two gold medals in hockey as the men’s and women’s team won their respective finals. The women’s team broke a 44-year-old gold medal drought as they defeated China in the final and booked a quota for the LA28 Olympics as well.

3. Pranavi Urs scripting history

India’s Pranavi Urs performed brilliantly in the golf event and became the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

4. India’s historic gold in trap shooting

India’s Neeru Dhanda scripts history at the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first woman to win the gold for India in trap shooting, ending a 48-year wait for the country and etching her name in the history books.

5. Vithya Ramraj breaks the record of P.T. Usha

Vithya Ramraj broke the long-standing record of P.T. Usha that stood for 42 years in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2026 Asian Games. She registered a record of 54.75 seconds, whereas Usha’s record stood at 55.42 seconds.

6. India’s cricket dominance

Furthermore, the men’s and women’s cricket teams performed brilliantly for India as well. While the women’s side defeated Sri Lanka to take home the gold medal, India men’s defeated Pakistan in the summit clash, clinching yet another gold for India at the Games.

7. The historic MMA bronze

India’s Suchika Tariyal scripted history at the Asian Games 2026. MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), a sport that was added for the first time at the Games, saw India bring home its first medal as Tariyal won the bronze medal and etched her name in history.

8. India’s excellence in archery

Another sport that India excelled in at the Asian Games 2026 was archery. 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod won a historic gold in the recurve archery women’s event and, combined with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti, won a historic women's team gold as well. India finished its archery campaign with a total of 9 medals, which included 5 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronze medal victories.

9. Indian boxers come out on top

India’s boxing team came out as the most successful team at the Asian Games 2026 so far. The nation finished with 6 total medals, including three golds and three bronzes. Lovlina Borgohain won the gold in the women’s 75 kg final, joining Mary Kom in the elite list. Furthermore, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal won gold in their respective weight classes as well.

10. India’s second-best finish at the Asian Games

Notably, India ended the Asian Games with a total of 85 medals, which included 21 golds, 27 silvers, and 37 bronze medals. Finishing in fourth place in the standings, this was India’s 2nd best ever finish at the Asian Games.

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