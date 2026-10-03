Antim Panghal settles for silver, loses women's 53 kg wrestling final against Moe Kiyooka at Asian Games 2026

Star India wrestler Antim Panghal took on Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the women’s 53 kg wrestling final at the Asian Games 2026, and continued India's medal-winning streak. Taking on each other in the gold medal clash, Moe Kiyooka managed to come out on top, maintaining her winning streak and handing a loss to Panghal.

It is interesting to note that Kiyooka outclassed Panghal in the game, with both an attacking and a defensive masterclass. It is worth noting that the Japanese began the game with a takedown, grabbing hold of Antim’s ankles. She ushered the Indian out of bounds, taking some crucial points away.

In the latter stages of the game, Antim also tried to go for several leg grabs. However, Kiyooka remained vigilant, dodged every attempt, and went on to register a brilliant victory, clinching the gold as India had to settle for the silver.

India’s medal tally continues to rise

The Indian contingent has been exceptional at the Asian Games 2026. On October 2nd and 3rd, the nation brought home 11 gold medals, putting in some brilliant performances. The likes of Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal, and Lovlina Borgohain won their respective bouts in wrestling.

Furthermore, Sujeet Kalkal won in freestyle wrestling to win the gold as well. On October 3, after winning gold in golf and archery, the Indian men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan in the final to bring home yet another gold medal.

Additionally, the men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia with a score of 5-1 in hockey to clinch yet another gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2026. It is interesting to note that with Antim Panghal’s silver medal win, India now sit in fourth place in the medal tally.

With 21 golds, 27 silvers, and 37 bronze medals, India has a total of 85 medals to its name, and it could be interesting to see if any more can be added on the final day of the games on October 4th. Despite a shaky start to the event, the nation has more than made up for the blunders that happened in the early stages of the Asian Games 2026.

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