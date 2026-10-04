Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where did India finish in the standings after the marquee event's conclusion?

The Asian Games 2026 came to an end, and every participating nation gave its best effort in a variety of games. It is interesting to note that the Indian contingent finished with a total of 107 medals to its name, and the 2026 edition of the Games ended with India with a total of 85 medals.

It is worth noting that the start of the Games did not go as expected for India. While many had anticipated a good showing in shooting, the Indian team failed to put in a good show and bowed out of the event. However, recurve archery, wrestling, and other athletics bore fruit for the nation.

Notably, the country’s first gold medal came as the Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final. Furthermore, the likes of Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal, Sujeet Kalkal, and many other athletes won gold medals in boxing and wrestling.

Furthermore, the men’s cricket team won the gold, defeating Pakistan in the cricket final. Furthermore, both the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams won the gold medal as well, and both the men’s and women’s hockey teams brought home the gold as well.

Another notable point at the Asian Games 2026 was Vithya Ramraj breaking the 42-year-old national record of PT Usha, bringing home several medals for India at the Games. After 15 days, the country finished in fourth place in the standings with 21 golds, 27 silvers, and 37 bronze medals, which saw India to a total of 85 medals at the Asian Games 2026.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally

Rank Country Gold medals Silver medals Bronze medals Total medal count 1. China 169 89 83 341 2. Japan 83 95 91 269 3. Korea 39 43 68 150 4. India 21 27 37 85 5. Uzbekistan 21 25 24 70 6. Iran 19 18 15 52 7. Thailand 18 13 21 52 8. Kazakhstan 12 24 48 84 9. Hong Kong, China 11 19 24 54 10. Bahrain 11 5 6 22

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