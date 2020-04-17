Berlin Formula E Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Formula E season has been suspended 'at least until the end of June'.

The Berlin Formula E Grand Prix, originally planned to be held on June 21, has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

"With strict containment measures continuing to be put in place globally by governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E together with the FIA have jointly decided to extend the season suspension until at least the end of June," the organisers said in a statement.

"We aim to return to racing as soon as possible, but our priority in all decision-making must be the health and safety of our staff and the entire Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, drivers and fans, as well as the citizens and residents of the cities in which we race.

"We are assessing all available options in order to finish the season with the highest number of races possible. This contingency planning continues to explore staging races behind closed doors, using permanent track facilities, introducing new double headers and extending the season beyond its original end date," it added.

Ticket holders for the Berlin E-Prix will be contacted with further information in due course.

The entire sporting calendar across the world has come to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 1.4 lakh lives thus far.

