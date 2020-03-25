After Games postponement, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay put off

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch

A day after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was postponed by the organising committee, the International Olympic Committee decided to put off the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay which was scheduled to begin from March 26 onwards.

On Tuesday evening, IOC and the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) decided to postpone the Olympics by a year owing to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the world, thereby relieving the athletes of training amid these tough times.

"We will announce revised dates for the Torch Relay after the new schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games has been fixed, and renew our preparations for a vigorous Grand Start event that will bring people together again," Tokyo 2020 statement read.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our partner organisations, each prefectural taskforce and the many other stakeholders who have made such great efforts to prepare for the Relay, and we ask for your continued cooperation. We will consider measures that allow torchbearers who were selected to run in the now postponed event to be given priority in the selection process for the new Torch Relay."