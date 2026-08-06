Viswanathan Anand confirms to run for FIDE deputy president role after backing out initially

New Delhi:

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has confirmed that he will contest for the post of FIDE deputy president in the governing body's upcoming elections. Earlier, he had said he would stay away from the race to spend more time with his family. However, he changed his mind and has now confirmed that he will remain involved with the federation's leadership.

The elections are scheduled to take place during the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, where Anand will be part of the panel headed by Kazakhstani entrepreneur Timur Turlov, who is contesting for the presidency of the International Chess Federation. Currently, Anand serves as FIDE's interim president after Arkady Dvorkovich was sanctioned by the European Union. On Thursday, Turlov finally confirmed Anand's particpation.

“Over the past four years, it has been an honour to work at FIDE and contribute to the development of chess. I have worked with colleagues from grassroots programmes to elite competitions. Together, we have made significant progress in expanding opportunities for players, federations and organisers, while making chess more accessible,” Turlov posted on his X account, which Anand retweeted.

The 55-year-old also explained why he accepted Turlov's offer to continue in a leadership role.

“I am proud of what we have achieved as a team, but I also believe there is much more we can accomplish. That is why I have accepted Timur Turlov’s invitation to continue serving as FIDE deputy president as part of his team," Anand said.

Anand backs Turlov

Anand backed Turlov's candidacy, saying the federation could build further on the progress made in recent years under new leadership.

“I believe Timur has the vision, energy and expertise to maintain the momentum we have built in recent years while opening new opportunities for chess. His experience in leading a publicly listed international company, his commitment to technology and innovation, and his long-standing support for chess make him well positioned to guide FIDE into its next chapter. Through his leadership, I believe FIDE can become even more digital, financially resilient and inclusive, while ensuring every region of the world has a stronger voice in shaping the future of our game," Anand wrote.

The FIDE elections will be held during the 46th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 28 in Samarkand.

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