'Every tear felt like a gold medal': PM Modi interacts with Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu | Watch

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the various Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence on Sunday, August 9th. At his residence, PM Modi interacted with the medal winners and congratulated them on their stellar performances in the games.

PM Modi went on to state that the winners’ performance has made the country proud and has inspired the up-and-coming generation of athletes to take up sports as well.

A clip of the same moment where PM Modi interacted with weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has been making the rounds over social media. It is worth noting that Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as she triumphed in the women’s 48 kg category, lifting a record-breaking 190 kg to clinch the gold medal.

In a viral video, PM Modi can be seen talking about Mirabai Chanu’s emotional reaction after winning the medal and how her tears were flowing like gold medals. “Tears were streaming down. It felt as though a gold medal was dripping from every single drop of your tears,” PM Modi said.

Reflecting on the same, Mirabai Chanu claimed that her emotional reaction stemmed from the hardship that she has gone through in recent times with her injuries. “I was overjoyed and emotional that day. The happiness was overwhelming,” Chanu said.

PM Modi branded the athletes’ success as the success of the entire nation

Furthermore, PM Modi went on to state that the success achieved at the Commonwealth Games 2026 should not be seen as individual success, but rather as the success of an entire nation that left its mark at the Games.

“I don’t view this merely as your personal achievement; your victory serves as a tremendous inspiration for future generations," he said.

“I have been here in this house for about 12-13 years now. If there is one group of people I have consistently welcomed and met in this very house, it is athletes. We could have gone to schools and preached about the importance of sports and physical activity, but your medals inspire them far more than any such message could," he added.

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