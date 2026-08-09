Basant Kumar Meghwal scripts history, clinches silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships

New Delhi:

In a major development, Basant Kumar Meghwal has added to India’s tally after he clinched the silver medal at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in the men’s high jump event. Hailing from Anupgarh in Rajasthan, the 19-year-old scripted history and produced an effort of 2.21 metres as he secured India’s second medal of the Championships.

It is worth noting that Meghwal became India’s first high-jumper to bring a medal home at the World Athletics U20 Championships. Notably, the youngster was in a closely fought battle for the podium, as all three medallists cleared the 2.1-metre mark. However, they failed to go beyond the 2.24-metre mark.

As none of the athletes managed to clear the 2.24-metre mark, the medals for the event were eventually decided through a countback based on their previous attempt.

The gold medal for the high jump event was won by Algeria’s Younes Ayachi as he cleared 2.21m on his first attempt. Meghwal clinched the silver after clearing the mark on his second attempt. Otis Poole of Great Britain took three attempts and managed to clinch the bronze medal.

Shanavaz added to India’s medal tally as well

It is worth noting that Shahnavaz also added to the Indian contingent’s medal tally at the World Athletics U20 Championships. The 18-year-old managed to clinch the bronze medal in the men’s long jump event, taking India’s medal tally at the Championships to three.

It is interesting to note that Shahnavaz produced an effort of 7.84 metres in his third attempt as he clinched the bronze medal in a closely contested final. Notably, Italy’s Daniele Inzoli clinched the gold medal in the long jump with an effort of 7.97 metres. Australia’s Mason McGroder took the silver medal home with an effort of 7.96 metres.

Shahnavaz began the event with a 7.67m effort. However, he improved in his second attempt, registering 7.72m in his second attempt. He then went on to register his best effort, clocking 7.84m to secure a podium finish for himself and script history.

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