'Jo khelega, vo khilega': PM Modi shares Instagram reel after meeting Commonwealth Games medallists

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 9, met Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists at his residence in New Delhi and congratulated them for their performance at the Glasgow Games 2026. Modi shared an Instagram reel of the meeting with gold medallist boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, thanking the PM. Modi had a special mention for the sports enthusiasts, stating, "Jo khelega, vo khilega. Always cheer for Bharat." He then voiced the popular patriotic slogan, "Bharat Mata ki Jai", with athletes also singing it. Modi later also shared the reel-format video on his X and Facebook accounts too.

Chaudhary anchored the video, expressing her gratitude for the meeting. "Hello friends, our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games, and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him; he is very humble," Chaudhary said in the video. Chaudhary won a gold medal in the 51kg weight category at the Glasgow Games after beating Ruby White. Sakshi's win over England's Ruby White was the latter's first loss in 69 fights. She had been unbeaten in the previous 68 fights, but the Youth World Champion handed her a unanimous 5-0 loss.

Indian boxers put up record performance in Glasgow

The Indian boxers put up a record-breaking performance at the Glasgow Games. 10 of 14 boxers, who went to the Scottish city, won medals, with seven bagging gold medals.10 medals are the most India have ever won in boxing in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the nine previously achieved during the 2018 Gold Coast Games. Meanwhile, the seven gold medals won by the Indian boxers were also the most a nation won at a single edition of the CWG.

Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg) won gold medals in a historic performance for India. Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg), Jadumani Singh (Men's 55kg) and Narender Berwal (Men's 90kg+) were the silver medallists from the CWG 2026.

India won 39 medals at the CWG 2026

India won an impressive 39 medals at the CWG 2026, a drop from the 61 they won in Birmingham 2022, but this was mainly due to the nine sports in which India won 30 medals last time, which were not present in the Glasgow Games. Boxing rained 10 medals, while athletics and para-athletics also brought 10 medals. Weightlifting and para-weightlifting gave India eight medals, while Judo emerged successful too with four medals. For the first time, India won a gold medal in Judo, with Asmita Dey becoming the country's first Judoka gold medallist before Harsh Singh also joined her at the top of the podium in his category.

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