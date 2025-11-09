Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: When and where to watch Premier League clash in India? The stage is set for the upcoming Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City. With the game incoming, let us have a look at the where to watch, live broadcast, and live streaming details of the clash.

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for one of the biggest games of the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 season. Manchester City lock horns with defending champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on November 8. The two sides are some of the biggest contenders to win the Premier League title, and a win tonight could go a long way for either side.

It is worth noting that Manchester City have enjoyed good form so far in the league, with six wins, one draw, and three losses. City is currently in third place in the standings and is just seven points off the top spot. They will be aiming to put in a good showing and arch-rivals Liverpool and move further up in the standings.

On the other hand, Liverpool, despite breaking the bank in the summer transfer window, has failed to find their rhythm. With six wins and four losses in 10 games, Liverpool occupies sixth place in the standings, and they will be aiming to improve.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Broadcast Details

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool match?

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday, November9.

At what time does the Manchester City vs Liverpool match begin?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Liverpool match being played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool football match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

The match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool football match online on the Jiostar app and website.

