Novak Djokovic scripts history, claims 101st ATP title after defeating Lorenzo Musetti Serbian star tennis player Novak Djokovic continues to defy his age, and managed to script history by clinching his 101st ATP after he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the Hellenic Championship 2025 final in Greece.

New Delhi:

Serbian legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic put forth an exceptional showing against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the Hellenic Championship 2025 final. The two stars locked horns in the final of the tournament on November 8, and in a game that spanned across three sets, it was Djokovic who managed to emerge victorious.

It is worth noting that Djokovic defeated Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, clinching the Hellenic Championship, which was his 101st ATP title. In doing so, the legend also became the oldest player ever to secure an ATP tour title.

After the win, the Serb took to X and thanked his fans for their support throughout the game. He revealed how the people of Greece have always made him feel at home and expressed his gratitude for their support throughout the competition.

“I dedicate this win to the wonderful people of Greece. You support me, you support tennis, you’ve made me feel at home. Huge gratitude also to everyone who made this beautiful new tournament so special. To Lorenzo, what an epic battle. Congratulations on an incredible performance and tournament. Keep it going, your future is bright. Idemooo," Djokovic posted on X.

Djokovic opens up after the win

After registering the win, Djokovic talked about the game as well. Addressing the fans, he went on to laud the performance of his opponent in a gruelling encounter that tested the two players to their limit.

“Incredible battle. It’s just, I don’t know, three hours. A gruelling match physically, super demanding. Lorenzo played really well," Djokovic was quoted as saying by News18.

“It could have been anybody’s game, anybody’s match. So congrats to him for an amazing performance and I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one,” he added.

