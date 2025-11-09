Ruben Amorim gives crucial injury update on striker Benjamin Sesko after Tottenham thriller Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim recently came forward and provided an injury update on star striker Benjamin Sesko after he injured himself during the recent Tottenham clash in the Premier League.

London:

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur took on each other in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 8, and after 90 minutes of thrilling football, the game ended 2-2, thanks to the last-minute heroics of defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Throughout the game, there were several talking points for the Red Devils, but the biggest one of them all could be the injury that striker Benjamin Sesko picked up. It is worth noting that Sesko started the game on the bench, coming on in the 58th minute.

However, after a tackle by Van de Ven, Sesko was seen sitting on the ground and was taken off the field with 10 minutes left to play. Speaking after the game, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim came forward and talked about Sesko’s injury situation.

“We have to see, we think he has a problem but let’s see. It's the knee and we never know. I think that [Sesko form] is not the biggest concern now. I'm more concerned with an injury because it's in the knee and I don't know [how serious it is],” Amorim told TNT Sports.

Amorim lauded Senne Lammens after the draw

Furthermore, the manager singled out goalkeeper Senne Lammens for his brilliant performance against Tottenham Hotspur. It is worth noting that Lammens made two crucial saves in the game, keeping Spurs away from a win.

“He's doing really well. He’s very adult and he understands that in the game a lot of things can happen, but especially for a goalkeeper you need to move on for anything that can happen until the last minute. So it's like a new game every time the ball is on the pitch. I think he at 23 years old. he understands that quite well,” Lammens said.

