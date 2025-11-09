Lionel Messi achieves major milestone as Inter Miami breeze past Nashville SC in MLS playoffs Argentine forward Lionel Messi registered his 400th assist for club and country after yet another brilliant showing for Inter Miami against Nashville SC in the ongoing MLS playoffs. Achieving the major milestone, Messi helped his side to a 4-0 win.

Lionel Messi continues to defy his age and stack up records after he propelled Inter Miami to yet another brilliant win against Nashville SC in the MLS playoffs. It is worth noting that Inter Miami defeated Nashville 4-0 in the clash. In the game, Messi assisted twice and scored once to propel his side to a win.

Performing brilliantly, Messi went on to cross 400 assists for club and country. As per Opta, Messi has provided 37 assists for Inter Miami in 84 matches and has also scored 74 goals. For Argentina, he has registered 60 assists and 114 goals in 195 matches.

As for his numbers with FC Barcelona, Messi has scored 672 goals and assisted 269 times in 778 games for the club, with 32 goals and 34 assists in 75 games with PSG. Widely revered as the greatest footballer of all time, Messi has ruled wherever he has played.

Javier Mascherano heaps praise on Lionel Messi

After the brilliant win over Nashville SC, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Messi. He congratulated the forward for the match and lauded him for his pressing ability even in the twilight of his career.

"I want to congratulate Leo for the game he played. He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy. We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive,” Javier Mascherano was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"The team played an almost perfect game. There are always things to improve, but we were at a very high level in all lines, very intense from the first minute, very organized and very good in high pressure,” he added.

