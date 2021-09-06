FC Goa to begin Durand Cup campaign against Army Green

Follow us on Image Source : FC GOA (TWITTER) File photo of FC Goa players.

Day 3 of the Durand Cup will feature some action from the proverbial “Group of Death” (Group B) featuring Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa up against regimental side Army Green Football Team on Tuesday.

The match is slated for a 3 pm kick-off at the Vivekananda YubabharatiKrirangan (VYBK) and will be broadcast LIVE on the Addatimes app and website.

The Gaurs will remain determined to make a mark in their maiden Durand Cup appearance, and nothing less than a win would suffice for FC Goa’s head coach Juan Ferrando.

The demanding Spaniard spoke ahead of the match about the importance of the Durand Cup and why it means so much to him and his players.

He said, “The Durand Cup is very important us. It is a tournament with such national heritage and history. For us, it’s an added bonus that we get to play competitive games during our pre-season preparations.”

Weighing in how his side have been preparing for their Durand Cup opener, he added, “We are working with a lot of young players. We are happy because step-by-step we are improving and now at this moment, our target is to work like a cohesive unit.”

Coach Ferrando also mentioned that his side will be dealing with more pressure as opposed to their regimental opponents, and somehow that might play a role in the final outcome.

“They know about their team, they want to enjoy and play good. They do not have same pressure like us. We have more pressure, but every team wants to attain success, do the best and fetch 3 points”, he concluded.

Army Green Football Team defied incredible odds to win the Durand Cup in 2016. Incidentally, they remain the last side from the armed forces to lift the three coveted Durand trophies. The side have had a knack of causing upsets in the past and come Tuesday, may do it again.

Head Coach of Army Green, MG Ramachandran said, “We have been training hard. Game may turn in favour of any side at any moment. We are confident in getting a win, since we have poured our heart and soul into this coveted tournament

“Yes we have our history but that is now old. We believe everyday has a new challenge and one has to deal with it on day-to-day basis. We will put our best foot forward.”